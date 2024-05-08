CM claims court decision as major blow to MVA; petitioners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the backdrop of the Bombay High Court’s decision on renaming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, the chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “The rejection of all petitions by the court is a major blow to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and to those who were opposing it.”

Thanking the court before the media persons Shinde said, “ The dream of Shiv Sena supremo has been fulfilled in a real sense.” The opponents will criticise me for being here for the last two days. They will allege that I am camping for two-two days. If I am camping then it means I correct the programme, he hinted towards the opponents.

Shinde underlined that those claiming as heir of Balasaheb had run the government for the last two and a half years. However, when we stepped out of the government, there was no majority then also the resolution of renaming was passed before moving out. When we came into power, the resolution was passed legally and implemented as well, explained the CM.

When asked whether the court’s decision will impact the LS election result, Shinde

said, “ It is MVA that is relating the decision with the elections. The Sambhajinagarkars will thrash those who took the role of reinstating the name of Aurangzeb, who had tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, to the district. The petitioners are also connected to MVA. Sambhajinagarkar will crush those opposing the renaming and Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre will emerge as winner.”

Reacting to the statement made by MP Sharad Pawar that the small parties will merge in the coming years, the CM said, “He is a great leader and makes suggestive statements. Presently, UBT has been ‘Congressified’. He is now a Congressman and is speaking the language of Pakistan and insulting the martyrs. Hence the declaration of his merger ‘officially’ is due.”

When his attention was drawn towards a one-to-one challenge given by Aditya Thackeray to him over the issue of industries, Shinde said, “ Who is he? Our spokesperson will reply to him.”

When the CM was asked whether he got an opportunity to take money to Matoshree, Shinde said, “ The candidate Bhumre had already spoken about it.”

In reply to a question that Wadettiwar has made a statement that you are going to be with the Congress, Shinde said, “ It is they who have launched a search for a son-in-law. I do everything publicly and nothing is kept under wraps.”