CM conducts VC to review new water supply scheme

Aurangabad, June 17:

The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today reviewed the status and progress of the new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore, through video-conferencing, from Mumbai. He instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the project to complete the task as per the schedule. Meanwhile, the CM also instructed the local administration to forward the proposal of replacing the old pipeline of 700 mm diameter between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi, soon.

The district guardian minister Subhash Desai, principal advisor to CM Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, principal secretary (CM) Vikas Kharge, principal secretary (Department of Forest) Venugopal Reddy, principal secretary (Water Supply) Sanjeev Jayaswal, member secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Abhishek Krishna, divisional commissioner (Aurangabad) Sunil Kendrekar and district collector (and acting municipal corporation administrator) Sunil Chavan attended the VC.

Pursue the proposal

It may be noted that the principal secretary (DoF) has forwarded the proposal seeking permission for the construction of Jack Well to lift water from the Jayakwadi Dam to the union Ministry of Environment (MoE). Hence the CM directed them to pursue the proposal to obtain the permission soon. He also assured of speaking to the union Minister of Forest and Environment (if needed), but made it clear that no water works should be stopped till the permission is obtained. The works like construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs), coating of pipes and digging of trenches, etc should be done of quality. “I will personally visit and inspect these works,” stressed the CM.

Supply of main pipeline kickstarts

MJP’s Krishna updated the CM saying that the waterworks have been speeded up. The contractor has placed an order for DI (ductile iron) pipes of 83.62 km and out of which pipes of length 13.04 km have been received; MS (mild steel) pipes of 780 metres length are ready and the coating is underway on them. The construction of the protection wall of the water treatment plant and ESRs is going on in full swing. Meanwhile, the supply of 160 km long HDPE (high-density polyethene) pipes has also been received.

Statement of city officers

Kendrekar underlined that the works of the new water supply scheme are being done on a priority level and through planning and as per milestones. The citizens are also being taken into confidence in this regard.

Chavan said that efforts are being taken to improve the existing water distribution system. We have started lifting an additional quantity of 6 MLD of water each from Jayakwadi Dam and Harsul Tank. Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to increase the lifting of 3 MLD of water from each of both the above sources.