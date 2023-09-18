CM inaugurates Galaxy Super Specialty Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Galaxy Super Specialty Hospital, Ulkanagar, Agnihotra Chowk in the Garkheda area on September 16. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, former ZP chairman Vilas Bhumre, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former mayor Gajanan Barwal and others were present.

CM Shinde praised the doctors of the Galaxy Hospital for providing free treatment to the injured agitators of the Maratha Reservation Movement.