CM orders repaying deposits up to Rs 10K to Adarsh Society account-holders

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today has instructed the administrator committee to repay deposits to the depositors of the Adarsh Nagari Cooperative Credit Society on priority, at Chikalthana Airport.

The order came after former MP Imtiaz Jaleel met with him and requested that the proceeds from the sale of the society's assets be given to the depositors. In this context, the administrator committee has decided to repay the deposits.

It may be noted that the board of directors (BoD) of Adarsh Society committed a multi-crore scam. The president and the BoD are currently in jail. The government has appointed a committee led by an administrator for the society. This committee has been instructed to recover loans from borrowers and to sell the society's assets, using the proceeds to repay the depositors. Despite this, the former MP Imtiaz Jaleel noticed that after recovering Rs 2.5 crore, half of this amount was spent by the administrator committee on employees' salaries and stationery.

In this context, the former MP met the Chief Minister at the airport on Friday. The district's guardian minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Pradeep Jaiswal, the divisional commissioner, the district collector, and other key officials were present on the occasion.

After the meeting, Imtiaz Jaleel informed the media persons that they requested the CM to ensure that all proceeds from the sale of Adarsh Credit Society’s assets be returned to the depositors. There are around 36,000 depositors with deposits up to Rs 25,000, and the CM agreed to the demand for urgent disbursement, directing the officials accordingly. Former MP emphasized that a forensic audit of such a large scam was expected, but the audit file is stuck in the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Police Commissionerate, he alleged.

Call for depositors to submit documents

The District Deputy Registrar (Cooperative Societies), and the administrator committee through a press release have appealed to the account holders having deposits up to Rs 10,000 in their savings accounts or pigmy accounts in Adarsh Credit Society to submit the following documents as soon as possible at the main office in N-6 Cidco. The documents include two passport-size photos, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and passbook of their savings account in another bank.