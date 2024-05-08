CM Shinde leads discussion on Aurangabad campaign strategy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to bolster the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency campaign, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in discussions with office bearers, including candidate Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsat, district chief Rajendra Janjal, and Vilas Bhumre until the early hours of Wednesday.

The discussions were centered around optimizing campaign strategies to secure victory in the upcoming elections, with a particular focus on leveraging insights from a recent survey conducted in the constituency. Efforts to refine the campaign strategy included a directive from Shinde for all party activists to intensify their efforts and focus on addressing areas of deficiency. A three-hour intensive session was scheduled for Wednesday from 9 am to 12 pm, wherein candidate Bhumre was joined by officials such as Shirsat and Jaiswal in meeting with Shinde.