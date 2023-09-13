CM Shinde's visit to Antarwali Sarati canceled due to security reasons

Video viral on social media, sparking a significant uproar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a surprising turn of events, a video featuring chief minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar went viral on social media, sparking a significant uproar. This video's circulation led to the abrupt cancellation of CM Shinde's planned visit to Antarwali Sarati in Ambad tehsil, scheduled for Wednesday, citing security reasons.

The Chikalthana International Airport had heightened activity for approximately two hours as notifications indicated the CM's departure from Mumbai and the take-off of his plane. Around 6 pm, the visit of Shinde, along with DCMs and other ministers, was called off due to security concerns. During this period, the airport's administrative machinery, and police force, was on high alert. Consequently, all preparations made for the CM's journey from the airport to Antarwali Sarati were disrupted.

The scheduled visit aimed to have Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar, Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and industries minister Uday Samant break the hunger strike of Manoj Jarange, who was demanding Maratha reservation at Antarwali Sarati. Administrative officials and the police attributed the cancellation to security reasons.

Initially, plans involved the CM and deputy CM traveling to Antarwali by helicopter, with no exit from the airport premises. However, this strategy was later revised, opting for a vehicular convoy. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal administrator G Sreekanth, and ZP CEO Vikas Meena were present at the airport at 4 pm, overseeing security arrangements.

Video raises concern

The viral video featuring the CM and deputy CMs raised concerns due to its unclear content. The government initially labeled the video as a hoax but ultimately decided to cancel the visit in response to information from security agencies warning of potential unforeseen events if the CM and other ministers proceeded with their visit.