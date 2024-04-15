CM to select ALC candidate soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena (BT) spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat today clarified that the party leader and chief minister Eknath Shinde will be probably be taking a final call on the selection of a candidate from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Rajendra Janjal, and Vinod Patil are desirous to contest the election from the local constituency.

The chief minister had a brief halt at Chikalthana Airport on Sunday night after coming from Buldhana by road and before flying to Mumbai. Hence the CM had a discussion with Vinod Patil, Ranjendra Janjal, and me and assured us of resolving the issue in a couple of days, said Shirsat while addressing the media persons.

When his attention was drawn towards the demand of Praful Patel claiming that the Nashik seat should be spared to NCP, the spokesperson replied saying Shiv Sena (BT) will contest from Aurangabad and Nashik constituencies. Patel should not have jumped into it. Besides, the CM and the deputy CM will also be deciding on the Ratnagiri constituency through mutual discussion.

Airing his reaction over the complaint made by MP Sanjay Raut to prime minister Narendra Modi against the MP Shrikant Shinde Foundation, Shirsat said, “The foundation is a social organisation and extends help to the poor and needy. Why he is taking objection to it? The details about the NGO could have been obtained from the office of the Charity Commissioner. Besides, if any wrong has happened then an action could be taken or a case could be filed, but the baseless allegations should not be made.”