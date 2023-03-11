CMIA awarded as the ‘Best Industry Association’

-Recognition for the outstanding work done in the region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), which has been functioning for the past 53 years to address various issues of small, medium and large scale industries in the region, has been honoured with the ‘Best Industrial Organization’ award for the year 2022-23 by the School of Inspirational Leadership.

The award was presented in recognition of outstanding work by CMIA in the region. Ravindra Manvatkar, executive secretary of the organization, accepted the award on behalf of CMIA in a programme organized recently at Pune.

Giving more information, CMIA president Nitin Gupta said that the association, which is striving for new investment in the Marathwada region, has made great efforts at the government level. These efforts are seeing success and many large industrial groups are considering Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor for investment.

The association has made efforts to include the city in the first phase of expansion of 5G service in India, as well as the representation of industries in front of the National Green Tribunal, get concessions in electricity rates and also to develop the infrastructure here. The CMIA has received this award for all these works. The organization's social work done during the covid era was also considered. He mentioned the success of the collective efforts made through the organization for the comprehensive development of the department.