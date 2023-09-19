CMIA's demands reinstatement of the energy subsidy for the Vidarbha and Marathwada

A statement of demands presented to DCM and CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) addressed crucial concerns within the regional industrial sector in a statement encompassing a range of vital demands was handed over to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar during the recently cabinet meeting held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Foremost among these demands was the reinstatement of the energy subsidy for the Vidarbha and Marathwada divisions. CMIA proposed capping maximum energy consumption per unit and the continuation of the existing energy incentive scheme until March 31, 2024.

The association also urged the allocation of 20 acres of land for a dedicated IT Park in the Auric, Shendra area, emphasizing the importance of highway infrastructure development connecting Shendra and Bidkin.

Ather Energy's investment in Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) received special attention, with CMIA seeking expedited clearance from the department of industries to accelerate project progression.

To address the persistent issue of power outages and fluctuations in industrial sectors, CMIA called for immediate action. They also recommended the reservation of land in Shendra or Waluj for a skill development centre and in Auric for a defense and drone cluster.

In a bid to enhance the region's infrastructure, CMIA proposed the establishment of an international convention centre in Auric, with the aim of attracting global events.

Lastly, CMIA suggested a special policy to support industries in the Marathwada division. This policy would include power subsidies based on a sliding scale, free open access for power purchase from other suppliers, and a 50 percent interest subsidy for steel industries on term loans, all aimed at encouraging more investment in the Marathwada region. CMIA secretary Utsav Machhar, treasurer Atherveshraj Nandavat and others were present.