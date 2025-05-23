Coca-cola container overturns in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traffic on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar route was brought to a halt for over two hours after a Coca-Cola container overturned near Garware Company around 5 pm on Friday.

The container (Reg. No. GJ 27 TF 1050), en route from Gujarat, lost balance and tipped over, spilling boxes of soft drink bottles across the road. The incident caused panic among commuters and led to long vehicle queues in both directions. Traffic officer Vitthal Ghodke and his team responded swiftly, clearing the debris and restoring normal traffic flow within two hours. While no casualties were reported, the spill caused significant damage to the cargo, potentially resulting in substantial financial losses for the transporter and the company. Local residents commended the prompt and coordinated efforts of the traffic police in managing the situation and preventing further chaos.