Cohort culmination at MGM Schools

April 4:

All seven MGM Schools worked to bring in the innovations in education happening across the globe, in the outgoing year. Subject-specific cohorts comprised the specialists of those subjects. In cohorts, teachers worked on the case studies, facts, findings, and trends.

Computer Cohort worked on including the latest technology in education and the growing interest of the students in Computer Science. English and Hindi/Marathi Cohorts worked on bringing the richness of expression in life through communication skills. Science and Mathematics Cohorts worked on building rationale and scientific skills in students. Social Science Cohorts focused on producing active, responsible, and reflective students. Pre-Primary Cohort worked on sensorial and project-based leanings using all forms of intelligence and making it engaging. Sports, Music and Dance, and Art and Craft Cohorts worked on creating curricula and strategies to cater to the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains.

The work done by the Cohorts during AY 2021-'22 was presented to Dr Vijyam Ravi, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, and deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, recently. Dr Vijyam Ravi was happy to see the direction and momentum schools have gained during and after the lockdown. Cohorts were urged to finalize goals for the academic year 2022-23.