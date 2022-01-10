Collector appeal citizens to avoid hesitation in taking 'booster' dose

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The district collector Sunil Chavan today has appealed to the frontline workers, health workers, senior citizens and the citizens suffering from comorbidity to avoid hesitation and voluntarily come forward to get the third dose (booster dose) if they had completed the gap of nine months after second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Referring to the functioning during one and a half years in the pandemic situation, Chavan said, " I have found that the usage of facemask, sanitiser and maintaining social distancing are the important tools to protect ourselves. The Covid vaccine is nothing but a security shield. Hence come forward for the vaccination."

The drive to administer booster dose has started in the district from today (January 10). The collector took the booster dose in the District Civil Hospital today morning. The district civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, deputy collector Sandeep Patil, superintendent of police (anti-corruption) Rahul Khade, Sangeeta Chavan, Sangeeta Sanap, head of vaccination Dr Mahesh Ladda, additional civil surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar and others were present on the occasion. The district collector also reviewed the facilities and the functioning of CT Scan machine at the hospital.

A rumour is playing around that the booster dose is different from the previous two doses and it contains other materials. To put all the speculations that were at rife, to rest, the team comprising Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Dr Mahesh Ladda, Dr Santosh Rathod, Dr Sunita Rathod, Dr Ravindra Borde, Kailas Tatikondalwar, Dr Udaysingh Rajput, Dr Gavhare, other medical officers and health personnel took the booster dose on the occasion.

Boxxxxxxxxxxx

Status of Booster Dose (Ist Day)

- Health Workers - 361

- Frontline Workers - 90

- Senior Citizens (above 60 years) - 279