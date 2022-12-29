Collector fixes deadline of January 31 to complete Jalgaon Road

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The district collector A K Pandey today instructed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the Jalgaon Road work at any cost by January 31. It may be noted that hundreds of international delegations as a part of the G20 summit are visiting the city on February 13 and 14.

Pandey inspected the progress of the Jalgaon road works along with the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, on Thursday.

Pandey warned of taking stern action against officials held under dereliction of duty. He instructed the tehsildar and officers of different departments to resolve the problems and hindrances emerging before them at the local level on top priority.

The sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Phulambri tehsildar Sheetal Rajput, Sillod tehsildar Vikram Rajput, Soyegaon tehsildar Ramesh Jaswant, executive engineers Pallavi Sonawane, Vikas Mahale, sectional engineer Sagar Kalamb, Gajanan Kamekar and others were also present on the occasion.

The district collector also informed the officials concerned to park an ambulance, post doctors, issue various tickets through one window at the caves campus. Meanwhile, the MSEDCL has been told to ensure that there is no disruption in the power supply. The Department of Forest (DoF) is also told to remain alert. Besides, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should also ensure all tourist facilities are in place. The collector also informed the officials concerned to take appropriate measures regarding road safety.