Collector reviews preparations for ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme in Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Preparations for the grand programme ‘Hind Di Chadar’, to be held in Nanded on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom commemoration of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, are being undertaken jointly by the administration and gurdwara organisations. District Collector Deelip Swami on Friday directed the administration to make proper arrangements for devotees and pilgrims passing through the district and to plan the event in an inclusive manner by spreading awareness about the history of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice to a wider audience.

The grand programme will be organised in Nanded on January 24 and 25. A review meeting to assess the preparatory arrangements was held at the district collector’s office (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) on Friday.

The zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Ankit, superintendent of police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, education officers Jayashree Chavan and Ashwini Lathkar, district planning officer Bharat Wayal, food inspector Varsha Rode, and representatives of gurdwara organisations including Nandkumar Ahuja, Gurugyan Siddh Ranvir Singh, Narender Singh Tarasingh Jabinda, Harinder Singh, Jagdev Singh, Ramesh Wadhwa, state committee member Uttam Chavan, Dr Sudam Chavan, Kartar Rathod, Kuldeep Singh Chhabda, Sardar Hari Singh and many others were present in the meeting.