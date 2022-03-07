College girls start manufacturing LED bulbs to continue education

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 7:

Many persons lost jobs in Covid lockdown which raised a question about the continuation of their children's education. Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women came forward to assist the needy girls to make them self reliant and continue their education.

It will also help to become an entrepreneur on completion of their course. The Entrepreneurship Skills Development Cell was set up in Physics Department.

In the initial phase, the Cell trained 50 girls of Arts and Science streams at their leisure hours in the college. The college ensured that their study is not affected at all. LED bulbs, tube light, T-bulb can be manufactured and supplied as per the orders of the customers. The required raw materials are being purchased from out of State.

Some of the girls told this newspaper that the training and manufacturing of bulbs had enhanced their self-confidence as they can do something in life even if they complete traditional courses.

“We are learning and also earning through the project. The business requires short-term training and low investment. We can become an entrepreneur if our business flourishes after the completion of education,” they added. College principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said that imparting skills to students in need of the hour.

“There is no risk factor in manufacturing LED bulbs. We are providing all assistance so that students should be self-reliant. The sale of bulbs is getting a good response. Our products price is much lower than available bulbs in the market,” he said. The principal said that another project of making paper bags is also going on. Entrepreneurship Skills Development Cell coordinator Dr Qadir Chishty and vice-principal Dr Vidya Pradhan are motivating the students.

Box

Mashru & Himroo weaving project to be launched today

Principal Dr Farooqui said that the college would launch ‘Mashru and Himroo Weaving Centre on ‘International Women’s Day (on March 8) for those girls who like weaving and earn money from luxury fabrics. He said that the management of the college lauded the initiatives.

Box

2 NIELIT girls develop Smart Traffic Signal Monitoring System

B Geethika and A Viswasri, the B Tech final year students from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have innovated ‘Internet of Things (IoT) based Smart Traffic Signal Monitoring System using Vehicles Counts’ for smooth traffic system.

Box

How did we get the idea?

B Geethika said “The traffic is a major problem in the different cities of the country. Recently, I have been to Bangalore which is the biggest IT hub in the country and has a high population of employed youths. The roads get busy at regular intervals which leads to heavy traffic. People get stuck in traffic almost for hours and reach late to their offices works even there are empty roads. This is due to a regular interval of time for the signal. I was one of them. This is how I got an idea to develop a traffic signal monitoring system based on vehicles count.”

Box

How does it work?

A Viswasri said “Traffic Monitoring System uses multiple intelligent reflecting surfaces (IRs) in IoT model to learn vehicles count in real-time and then updates signal timing of every side traffic lights as per the predicting factors based on KNN algorithms. Signals from numerous inputs help to vehicles count available in a traffic signal. So, it will get cleared the dependability of vehicle count to either increase or decreases the timing of particular signals using the algorithms and data analysis. Managing time on the road will decrease the waiting time of the drivers on the road. It also helps to reduce fuel consumption and provide a free lane for an ambulance to rush the patients to the hospital on time.