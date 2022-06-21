College of Agriculture launches ‘RAWE’, Students get exposure to rural conditions

Aurangabad, June 20:

The final year students of SDMVM’S College of Agriculture are visiting farms and fields of Maharashtra as part of the Rural Awareness Work Experience (RAWE) initiative.

The students Hima Khanam, P Ashwini, K Amulya, Mohammad Sohail, N Nitya, D Manikanteswar Reddy, G Bharath Reddy and others are working and learning at Pangra village under this initiative. RAWE provides exposure to students to natural setting of the village situation enabling them to work with the farm families, identify their problems and make use of various extension activities. Subject specialist Nikhil Sonone, Sarika Timke, Dipeeka Rathod, Shrikant Rakhelkar, administrative officer Ramesh Bhalkar and college Principal Dr Aashish Vaidya are guiding them.

Students are setting up information centres and conducting awareness programmes to educate farmers about recent trends in agriculture. They are trying to understand the problems related to agriculture in the village and find solutions.