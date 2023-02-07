Good news for Shikshan Sevaks as honorarium increased by Rs 10 K

Aurangabad: There is good news for Shikshan Sevaks as the School Education Department has increased the honorarium by Rs 10,000.It may be noted that hundreds of teachers have been working as Shikshan Sevaks in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of the State for the past many years.

They were getting a monthly honorarium between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000. The teachers were finding it difficult to survive at the meagre honorarium considering rise in the inflation.

The regular teachers working in local self-governing bodies and granted schools are getting as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The teachers' unions raised the demand to hike the honorarium for the past few years. Deputy Secretary of the School Education Department Tushar Mahajan issued the orders on Tuesday about the increase in the teachers' honorarium.

Revised honoarium of Shikshan Sevaks

The standard-wise teachers' current and revised honorarium is as follows;

Standard---------current honorarium-----------revised honorarium

Primary-----------Rs 6,000---------------------Rs 16,000

Secondary--------Rs 8,000---------------------Rs 18,000

Higher secondary—Rs 9,000------------------Rs 20,000