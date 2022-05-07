Colleges may not get recruitment permission if roster verification delayed

Aurangabad, May 7:

The Higher Education Department asked all the private granted colleges across the State to get verified their roster from the authority concerned on or before May 15.

The colleges will not be given permission for the recruitment if roster verification is delayed. Thousands of posts of teachers are lying vacant in many private granted colleges across the State for a decade.

The recruitment was delayed for one or another reason. Many teachers and their unions agitated time and again to resume the recruitment process. The vacant posts had an impact on NAAC accreditation and assessment.

Considering this, the Higher Education Department on November 12, 2021, gave permission to fill the 4,737 posts on the basis of students' strength recorded on October 1, 2017. A total of 1697 posts were filled.

Meanwhile, the implementation of new norms of reservation ‘Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act 2019 began so, 2088 posts remained vacant.

The State Government amended the reservation policy on the line of the Central Education Institutions Act. The general administration department of the State Government issued a notification for its implementation. The guidelines for the implementation of the amended reservation policy were released a month ago. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant held a meeting on May 4 to discuss the new norms in detail for the recruitment.

The Higher Education Department asked the colleges on Thursday to get verified their roster from the authority concerned and submit a proposal for a no-objection certificate on or before May 15. “Those colleges which fail to get verified their roster and send a proposal for NoC will be deprived of permission for the recruitment and their posts will be transferred to other institutes,” it was stated in the Government orders.

Joint Director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar issued a letter private granted Arts, Commerce, Science, Law, Education and Physical Education colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to complete the process in the given deadline.

The Government had set up a committee to fill the vacant posts in the State. The panel suggested filling the 4,737 posts. Around 1697 posts were filled while the remaining are still vacant.