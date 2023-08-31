Colleges to face music if teacher found working at 2 places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will face music if any teacher is found working at two places on a full-time or clock-hour basis or getting a fellowship.

This was stated in the revised norms circular issued by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the recruitment of teachers in the affiliated colleges.

It may be noted that the academic section of the university implemented the norms related to quality education, basic facilities and approved staff strictly. Actions like suspension of affiliation, ban on divisions and reducing the intake of students for the violation of the norms during the last several years. Bamu has made the approval process for the college teachers' recruitment online.

In the circular, it was mentioned affiliation of the colleges would be withdrawn if a recruited teacher is found working at two places or taking benefit of a fellowship. The colleges will have to submit the undertaking on or before September 7, about this, otherwise, the examination application forms of those colleges will not be accepted.

Through this circular, the president, secretary and principal of all the affiliated, aided, non-aided and permanent non-aided colleges have been informed to follow the norms while submitting a proposal of approval for the teachers recruitment.

Some other norms are as follows;

--It is compulsory for the colleges to submit an undertaking that the teacher appointed or to be appointed is not receiving any kind of scholarship/fellowship.

-- The unaided colleges will have to to submit the attested copy of the Aadhaar card and PAN card of the concerned teachers who were given or seeking approval.

--All colleges should submit attested copies of all educational documents from Class X to Ph.D. / NET-SET qualification of the concerned while submitting proposals for teacher approval.

--With the teachers' approval proposal, the original report of the selection committee, caste certificate and caste verification certificate of the teachers, should be attached.