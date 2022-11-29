Collegiate girls brawl over boyfriend issue

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Three girls violently brawl over the boyfriend issue in the parking lot of Saraswati Bhuvan College and the video of the fight went viral on the social media. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, said the college sources. An inquiry in the matter will be conducted at the college level, said the vice principal of the college Madhav Gaikwad.

In the video it can be said that three girls were standing in the parking lot of the college. One of them run to the other girl and start beating her. The another girl also join her and start beating the girl. Both of them dragged her hairs and beat her with a belt. The girl also resisted the two girl with the same vigour. A security guard comes at the spot after some time and try to stop the girls, but the girl are in no mood to stop. One student intervene and took the girl aside and then one other boy comes on the spot. The one college woman employee comes there and takes the girl aside. The two girls, who beat the girl were kept waiting for some time. The girls were then let go.

One eye witness said that the girl start brawling over an issue of boyfriend while another said that they fought over an issue of a Kho-Kho game. However, the real reason will come to the fore after the inquiry.

On Saturday, the students of the college were given holiday due to the university senate elections. During the incident, police and security guards were present at the parking lot. The girl who was beaten was from S B College while those who beat her were from Deogiri College. An inquiry in this matter will be conducted, said vice principal of SB College of Arts and Commerce Madhav Gaikwad.