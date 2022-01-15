Combination of third wave and viral flu takes turn for the worse

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The third wave of corona started in the city from the beginning of the new year. On January 1, 16 infected patients were found. The city's positivity rate was 0.73 per cent. In just 14 days, the number of positives reached 401 in the city and the positivity rate reached 23.54 per cent. In addition, due to severe cold, cloudy weather and untimely rains, viral diseases have taken a turn for the worse in the city. Municipal health centers and OPDs of private doctors are going housefull.

Corona infection is on the rise. More delta patients have been found than omicron. Most citizens have taken one or two doses of the vaccine. As a result, infected patients are recovering faster. The requirement of oxygen and ICU is low. But the victims have started multiplying in the third wave. The municipal corporation does not have much manpower to check on corona. In the next eight to ten days, one and a half to two thousand citizens are expected to be affected every day.

Wave of viral diseases

The sudden increase in cold, occasional cloudy weather, and the arrival of torrential rains have made children and adults vulnerable to viral diseases. In the last four to five days, many citizens have been suffering from cold-fever, sore throat and body aches. Nearly 90 per cent of them are not ready to test out of fear. Many patients recover in two to three days with medication from a private doctor. This has increased the concern of administration.

Effects of climate change

The climate is currently changing rapidly. This has led to an increase in various viral diseases. Patients are experiencing cold, fever, chills, cough and sore throat, said

Dr Paras Mandalecha, municipal health officer.