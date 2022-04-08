Combing operating in Waluj area

Aurangabad, April 8:

Waluj MIDC police executed a combing operation in the Waluj MIDC area on April 6 and 7 and arrested 25 persons involved in illegal activities.

The police took action against illicit liquor sales, Matka dens and gutkha sales.

The operation was implemented under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Ujjwala Vankar, ACP Vivek Saraf by Pi Sandeep Gurme, second PI Patil, PSI Chetan Ogale, Rahul Nirval, Sachin Pagote, Ashok Ingole and others at Ranjangaon, Kamlapur, Ghanegaon, MIDC area, Pandharpur, Bajajnagar, Wadgaon and other places.

16 bootleggers were arrested for selling illicit liquor, 4 for operating Matka dens, 6 for operating gambling dens, 2 for selling gutka, and 3 for hoarding gutka.