Combing operation in Potul area

Aurangabad, April 28:

The Daulatabad police, Shillegaon police, railway police and railway protection force conducted a combing operation in the Potul area at 11 pm on Wednesday after receiving information that there were some suspects near the railway track between Potul and Daulatabad railway stations. Combing operation lasted till 4 am. But no one was found, railway protection force sources said.

Some passengers on the train reported seeing some people in suspicious condition near the railway tracks between Potul and Daulatabad railway stations. Receiving the information, all the security personnel reached the Potul area on Wednesday night. The Devagiri Express was stopped at this place on October 30, 2021. On April 1, Nandigram Express and Nanded-Manmad passenger were stopped and robbed. The robbery took place on the Devagiri Express bound for Mumbai near Potul railway station on April 21 at around 12 midnight. Due to these incidents, the area around the railway line between Potul and Daulatabad is being closely monitored.