Pakistan: Initial probe into Chaman jailbreak reveals serious security lapses

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 : Initial probe into the recent jailbreak incident in Pakistan's Chaman region has revealed serious security lapses as only three personnel were guarding 17 prisoners who fled on Thursday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The forces have not been able to re-arrest 13 of those prisoners even after four days of the jailbreak. According to officials, 17 prisoners undergoing trials for allegedly committing heinous crimes were present in the prison. The prisoners managed to escape after snatching weapons and injuring the jailer and security personnel while they were being brought from their cells for morning prayers.

The three security personnel who were present in the prison when the inmates escaped included the jailer who was attacked by the prisoners. The prisoners attacked the jailer with sticks as soon as he opened the locks of the cells, according to Dawn report. The prisoners snatched an AK-47 rifle from one of the security guards and broke the prison's main gate lock.

Chaman District Police Officer Naeem Achakzai has suspended six jail and police personnel who were not present for their duties at the time of the jailbreak, Dawn reported. The officials said one prisoner was killed and two others were injured when security forces engaged the escaped prisoners.

An operation has been initiated to re-arrest the remaining prisoners, many of whom, the authorities fear have crossed the border and fled to Afghanistan. A senior officer said that Afghan authoriteis have been contacted and cases have been lodged against the 13 prisoners, Dawn reported. Officials were also interrogating one of the prisoners who came back voluntarily.

The recent jailbreak incident in Pakistan's Chaman region has shed light on the poor and decrepit condition of facilities in the country that has not undergone renovation since their construction.

The jail administration on Sunday said that both the Balochistan government and the home department were informed multiple times about the feeble situation of the jail facility in Chaman, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The administration said the facility was almost a century-old jail and had not undergone renovation since its construction.

"Many inmates have pushed down security fences around the barracks," Geo News quoted the officials. The officials added that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were de the facility, and even watch towers could not be built to protect the jail and barracks.

