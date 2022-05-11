Commencement of the remaining works in the Smart City

Aurangabad, May 11:

Smart City administration has issued work orders for many development works before March 31. The work will start soon. These include Rs 317 crore roads, second phase of safari park, renovation of multispeciality hospital and Sant Tukaram Natyagriha.

The Central government had warned Smart City project not to issue any work order for any development work after March 31, 2022. Accordingly, Aurangabad Smart City issued tenders worth Rs 635 crore for 18 works and finalized them. Except only two to three tenders, all other tenders quoted below the base price of the work. This saved Rs 90 crores, said Astik Kumar Pandey, chief executive officer of Smart City.

Most of the 18 works have already started. This mainly includes road works worth Rs 317 crore. The work of 108 roads in three phases will be completed in the next nine months. Work on the second phase of the safari park and multispeciality hospital has also begun. A provision of Rs 31.62 crore has been made for this work. Renovation work of Sant Tukaram Natyagriha is underway.