Committed to wipeout blot of backwardness on Marathwada

“More than Rs 45,000 crore development works have been sanctioned during the cabinet meeting for the overall development of the Marathwada region. The development works have already been started and the government is committed to wiping out the blot of backwardness on Marathwada”, assured the chief minister Eknath Shinde to the people of Marathwada. He was addressing during the main flag hoisting function of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas held at the Siddharth Garden on Sunday.

Shinde further said, a package of Rs 59,000 crore has been sanctioned, of which Rs 14,000 crore will be used for diverting the water of west-flowing rivers. The backlog was increased during the Thackeray government. The present government is trying to facilitate the pending works and implement the new projects. Some projects will be accomplished with the assistance of the central government.

Presently, the rain is uncertain, but the government is standing behind them firmly, he said.

Initially, Shinde paid floral tributes to the martyrs' memorial. Later, the police force gave a guard of honour by firing rounds, followed by the flag hoisting by Shinde.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, opposition leader of legislature council Ambadas DAnve, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLC Vikram Kale, Satish Chavan, Haribhau Bagade, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsath, Prashant Bamb, principal secretary Vikas Kharge, divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner G Srikanth, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, special inspector general of police Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, CP Manoj Lohiya, SP Manish Kalwaniya, freedom fighters, their family members, senior citizen, social activists and residents were present.

The names of the cubs of Tigress Arpita, born a few days back were given names by picking chits. Shinde, Pawar and Mungantiwar picked the names and the cubs were given the names of Shravani, Vikram and Kanha.