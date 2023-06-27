Commotion in convocation on not receiving degrees from dignitaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There was a commotion among students for some at the end of the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held at its main auditorium on Tuesday when students did not get degrees with the hands of dignitaries. The Ph D researchers asked to keep standing in group faculty-wise while awarding degrees faculty-wise. There was a commotion for some time when the degrees were awarded and the speeches of the guests were over. Ph D researchers were angry for not receiving degrees from the hands of dignitaries.

Dignitaries called again on dais

Following this, the dignitaries who were called again on the dais gave away the degrees to 291 Ph D researchers one by one. Earlier, the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais presided over the ceremony online while the secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal was the chief guest.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Management Council, and Senate Members were seated on the dais. The degrees were awarded to the 60,000 students who completed undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2021-22

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetana Sonkamble, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prasant Amritkar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, Finance and Accounts Officer Pradeep Kumar, members of Management Council Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Gajanan Sanap, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare and others were also present on the stage. Dr Mustajeeb Khan and Dr Aparna Ashtaputre conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

Head of the Chemical Technology Department Dr Praveen Wakte, on behalf of the university, felicitated the Governor Bais at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, during the programme. The convocation ceremony was broadcasted live on the university's website, Facebook page and YouTube account.