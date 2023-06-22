Communal unity shines as Muslims to abstain from animal sacrifice on Ashadhi-Ekadashi

Ashadhi yatra at Pandharpur (Waluj): Serve devotees and Warkaris during Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a display of communal harmony, Muslims in Pandharpur (Waluj) have chosen to abstain from animal sacrifice during the Ashadhi Yatra pilgrimage, which coincides with Bakri Eid for the second consecutive year. This noble initiative has garnered widespread appreciation, spreading a message of Hindu-Muslim unity on this auspicious occasion.

A meeting was held under the leadership of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav at the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple on Thursday, where Hindu-Muslim community members convened to ensure a peaceful and harmonious observance of both the Ashadhi Yatra and Bakri Eid.

Devotees from across Marathwada and Khandesh, flock to the revered Shri Vitthal-Rukhmini temple to seek blessings from Lord Vitthal. Last year, when Ashadhi Yatra coincided with Bakri Eid, the Muslim community voluntarily decided not to carry out sacrificial rituals in order to maintain social harmony and respect the sentiments of the devotees. This exemplary display of unity between Hindus and Muslims garnered significant attention and appreciation throughout the state.

This year, as Ashadhi Yatra and Bakri Eid align once again on June 29, it has been decided to celebrate the occasion as a demonstration of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya has lauded this initiative, while PI Aghav has urged others to follow suit and embrace this exemplary act, which showcases the strong bond between the two communities.

Former Sarpanch Sheikh Akhtar, temple trust chairman Rajendra Pawar, secretary Appasaheb Jhalke, Aamir Salim Patel of Jama Masjid and others were present.