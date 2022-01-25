Commutation of sentence frustrating: Neelam Gorhe, LT had highlighted how red tapism had led to reprieve to half sisters in case of murdering innocent children

The High Court (HC) order commuting the death sentence of Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit has demoralized the common man and women activist. The State Government should take initiative for filing an appeal, demanded Dr Neelam Gorhe, activist and deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative council.

Lokmat Times published an analysis in its issue dated January 21 as to how red tapism and irresponsible handling of mercy petition by the state authorities cut gallows of death convicts. The HC had also criticised state authorities for laxity.

The first arrest in the case was made by M M Kale, the then PI Nashik city. When it was disclosed that kids from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur were kidnapped, an SIT led by the then DCP Hemant Nagrale was formed by CID. Police had filed charge sheets in 13 Kidnapping and 9 murder cases. Ad Ujjwal Nikam was involved from investigation stage only to guide SIT. He appeared in the trial court at Kolhapur as Special Public Prosecutor and succeeded in getting 7 death sentences to these half sisters.

The LT news about the State’s apathy created sensation amongst legal fraternity, activists and state administration. Dr Neelam Gorhe congratulated LT for bringing facts to light. A memorandum was submitted by Dr Gorhe to the chief minister urging him to take steps for filing appeal in this matter. State should request union Government to bring necessary amendment in law to create time-bound standard operating procedure for disposal of mercy petitions by the Governor and President, demanded Dr Gorhe.

Will pursue for appeal in SC

It is very sad that the punishment has been commuted. I have submitted memorandum to the CM for reviewing and to see what appropriate action can be taken.

Will pursue the case for appeal in the SC. All efforts of investigation agencies and prosecution were wiped out which is painful.

Dr Neelam Gorhe