Company employee duped for Rs 9.70 lakh

Aurangabad, June 1:

A cyber criminal duped a company employee for Rs 9.70 lakh by sending a message to his WhatsApp number from a number with the photo of the company owner. A case was registered at Vedantnagar police station. The incident took place on May 3, at Siddharth Arcade in railway station MIDC. A case was registered on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant, Vilas Annasaheb Tanpure (Chanakyapuri, Garkheda) works in RJ Feeds company. While he was sitting in the office on May 3, he received a message on his WhatsApp from an unknown mobile number. The message stated that company owner Raghavendra Joshi urgently needs Rs 10 lakh. It was mentioned that he could not speak on the phone as he was in an important meeting. The complainant then called Joshi's mobile but could not be reached. The DP had a photo of the company owner. The complainant sent Rs 9.70 lakh to the bank account number in the message through online banking. He informed Joshi after some time. But Joshi said that he had not sent any such message. As Tanpure realised he was duped, he lodged a complaint at Vedantnagar police station.