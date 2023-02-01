Rashida Begum passes away

Aurangabad: Rashida Begum Gulam Shanoor, a resident of Sohel Garden, died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning.She was 74 and survived by husband, three sons and one daughter.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Masjid of Alamgir Colony while burial took place at Kali Masjid graveyard in Nawabpura. She was the wife of Gulam Shanoor, a retired employee of Maulana Azad College.