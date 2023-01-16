Company gutted by fire in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Sahil Plastic Pvt. Ltd company, a plastic carpet manufacturing company in Jogeshwari Shivar in Waluj industrial area was gutted by fire on Monday morning. Fortunately no losses of lives were reported but the company incurred losses to the tune of Rs 7 crore. The reason of fire is believed to be short circuit.

Mujammil Kudiya (Mumbai) owns Sahil Plastic company in Jogeshwari area where plastic carpets are manufactured. On Monday, there were 55 men and women workers working in the morning shift. The workers had gone for lunch at around 11.30 am, when the fire broke out all of a sudden in the godown area. The fire spread every where within few minutes. The workers tried to extinguish the fire but in vain. The workers were then taken to a secured place and hence no losses of lives were reported. The fire brigade after a streneous efforts of around five hours succeeded in gaining control over the fire.

On receiving the information, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Sachin Ingole, and the residents went to the spot and helped in the rescue operation.

The fire tenders of Baja Auto, municipal corporation and Garware company worked to extinguish the fire. Around, 80 tankers of water were called.