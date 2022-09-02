Company worker loses thumb during work

Case against the company manager

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

A case has been registered in MIDC Waluj police station against a company manager by a worker who lost his thumb while working on a machine.

According to police, Amol Vilas Kharat (28, Ghanegaon) is working as a contract laborer in the Oracle company in Waluj MIDC from July 26 through the contractor Pandurang Taynath. After working on a small machine, on July 30, manager Nikhil Kulkarni asked Amol to work on a new machine. But he refused to work as the said machine was dangerously modified. However Kulkarni forced Amol to work on the machine without providing any safety devices, threatening that if he does not work, he will be fired. Meanwhile, Amol's left hand got stuck in the machine cutting off his thumb and his hand was seriously damaged. A case has been registered against Kulkarni in MIDC Waluj police station.