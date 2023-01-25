Competition for women entrepreneurs

Aurangabad: The women entrepreneurship development cell of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) has organised an awareness programme on 'Industrial Seven Loss and Management' between February 1 to 28. The topic 'Motion Loss' has been undertaken as the first phase of these activities.

The competition has been organised for women who are working in industries and want to actively participate in business. The kick off ceremony of the competition was organized at Massia office, Waluj. The competition was inaugurated by TPM expert Jayant Yawalkar. A certificate will be given to all the members who participated in the competition. Massia president Kiran Jagtap, secretary Rahul Mogale, cell convener Ratnaprabha Shinde and corporate trainer Salil Pendse.