Competition to prove Hindutva is underway in Maharashtra politics: Owaisi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 30:

The AIMIM president MP, Bar. Asaduddin Owaisi today claimed that majority of the political parties in the country are in competition with each other to prove that their Hindutva is superior to the other.The political situation in Maharashtra seems that it is a fight between two brothers, therefore, both of them should sit together and find a way out.The government which had granted permission to MNS leader Raj Thackeray for conducting public meeting in the city has also the responsibility of maintaining and keeping the law and order situation intact, he said.

Owaisi surprised everyone by arriving in the city on Saturday evening.He participated in the Iftaar Party hosted by MP Imtiaz Jaleel at his residence.

While speaking to media persons, Owaisi expressed his concern over the attacks waged on minorities, in the BJP-ruled states, under the aegis of bulldozers. “The action is condemnable and not supportable. The people who do not have trust in the Constitution are behind such initiatives.Above all, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is maintaining silence on these issues,” said Owaisi.

Elaborating on Hindutva issue, Owaisi said, “ Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, AAP, NCP, Samajwadi and many other parties are trying their best to highlight their Hindutva face.The politics in Maharashtra is not good and it is nothing but a fight between two brothers, who should sit together and settle their dispute.”

Without naming Rana couple, Owaisi said, “ If I or MP Imtiaz Jaleel would have recited the religious scriptures in front of any body’s house, then bullet would have been fired upon us.The Supreme Court is having close watch on sedition charges.The whole country is bearing the brunt of hike in the prices of essential commodities and ever increasing ratio of unemployment. Instead of finding a solution upon these core issues, you are raising the issue of Uniform Civil Code (he lamented the Central Government).”

Ban alcohol in BJP-ruled states

The government should take immediate action of banning alcohol in the BJP-ruled states.The alcohol is the root cause for the increase in crimes; criminals and crime against women, said Owaisi.

It is NCP’s plot

The NCP has given the permission for Raj Thackeray’s meeting in the city. Presently, the Eid festival shopping is going on in full swing in and around the city. Women and children in large numbers are moving in the market. In this scenario, the NCP has hatched a plan to disturb the peace and harmony of the city, alleged the MP Imtiaz Jaleel.