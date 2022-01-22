Complainants coming forward against kingpin of 30-30 cheating scam

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Aurangabad rural police arrested the kingpin of the 30-30 scheme scam, in which hundreds of people from the state were duped of crores of rupees. The accused Santosh alias Sachin Namdev Rathod (Mundwadi Tanda, Kannad) was arrested and has been remanded in the police custody for three days on Saturday. Now, more and more complainants are coming forward to lodge their complaint against Rathod to the police. One more investor who had invested Rs 60 lakh lodged a complaint in the Bidkin police station.

Complainant Daulat Rathod, (Nijalgaon Phata, Paithan) invested Rs 33.5 lakh in 30-30 scheme scam and he was assured of the returns of Rs 65,000 per month. However, he did not receive any return after the investment. Hence, he lodged a complaint at Bidkin police station on Friday.

After this complaint, the police arrested Santosh Rathod from Kannad.

Now, after the arrest, the complainants are coming forward to lodge complaint against Santosh Rathod.

One complainant, Pandurang Nage invested Rs 60 lakh with Santosh. He lodged a complaint in the Bidkin police station against Santosh. Some more complainants are likely to come forward after the arrest, the police said.

The Bidkin police had produced Santosh in the court and he has been remanded in the police custody till January 24. Meanwhile, two more accused in the case Krushna Eknath Rathod and Pankaj Sheshrao Chavan are still at large and police have lodged a massive manhunt for them.