Complaint against Chandrakant Patil lodged with Cantonment police

Aurangabad

Former Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) opposition leader Milind Dabhade has lodged a complaint with Cantonment police station against higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil for making a controversial statement about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil.

On the occasion, the agitators shouted slogans against Patil in front of the police station and initiated ‘Thiyya’ agitation. Leaders of the Ambedkarite movement Adv Ramesh Khangale, Adv Praveen Kamble, Adv Amol Ghobal, Adv Nanda Gaikwad, Adv Dhananjay Borde and others were present in large numbers.