Complaints against CSMRDA reaches ministry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Complaints regarding the backlog of various permit files in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA) have reached the Principal Secretary of the State Urban Development Department (UDD). The complainants demand an investigation into the approvals granted over the past few months. Meanwhile, many villages in the district have approved bogus demarcations, leading to a loss of crores in government revenue. Delegations demanding to probe the bogus temporary, final approval and NA permissions issued by concerned departments including Revenue, Town Planning, CSMRDA, and Deputy Registrar.

Demand to investigate approved issues

Due to the authority's failure to approve cases, complaints have been made to the ministry, while bogus NA (non-agricultural) permits being issued in the district are causing a mess in Town Planning, leading to demands for an investigation. The situation highlights the discord between the Revenue and UDD, and it shows the need for an independent, competent officer with knowledge of town planning for the CSMRDA.

Demand for Investigations

Since taking charge as the CSMRDA Commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad's approved cases are being demanded for investigation to the Principal Secretary-I (of UDD). This complaint raises several issues, including the backlog of files. The engineer Yogesh Landge filed this complaint. Besides, some confidential complaints have also been made to the Ministry.

Divisional Commissioner claims

"This is a case of blackmail. Illegal works are not approved. Besides, how can cases that lead to a loss of government revenue be approved? If there are backlogged files, there must be something wrong with them. Additionally, apart from the Authority, the commissioner also handles drought mitigation measures and other important tasks."

— Madhukarraje Ardad, Divisional and Acting CSMRDA Commissioner

UDD key officials say

According to highly placed sources in the Ministry of UDD, "We have been hearing about disorder in the CSMRDA’s work. An investigation will be conducted based on the complaints received. If the CSMRDA has given incorrect approvals, a chronological investigation will be conducted. Action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The important decisions regarding the CSMRDA will be made after the LS election results. At present, it is not possible to comment further on this matter."