Complementary eco-system in Amravati pushes textile park away from city

-M’wada lacks textile industry infrastructure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The PM Mitra Mega Textile Park, a project initiated by the Central Government to set up seven mega textile parks across the country, has selected Amravati as its location in Maharashtra. Despite the State government submitting two proposals for Auric's Bidkin in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati was chosen due to the complementary eco-system available in the area.

Last year, the Central Government had announced that Maharashtra was not included in the proposed mega textile park, but the State government sent a new proposal requesting to set up a mega textile park in Aurangabad industrial city. After the Central Government's announcement on Friday, it was revealed that Amravati had been chosen for the textile park.

According to sources, Amravati was selected due to its ecosystem, which includes higher cotton and soybean production in the area, and a large number of ginning and pressing units than Marathwada. Raymond and Century companies also have their textile factories in Amravati, which may also have influenced the decision.

On the other hand, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was not considered for the mega textile park as there is no textile mill of any big company in the area. Furthermore, cotton cultivation in Marathwada has been decreasing over the last few years. Overall, the decision to choose Amravati for the textile park was based on its available eco-system and existing textile industry infrastructure.