Complete land transaction history should be visible on 7/12 extract: Chief secretary Agarwal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The complete history of land transactions over the past 30 years should be clearly reflected on the 7/12 land record, stated maharashtra chief secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Monday. He said that in several states outside Maharashtra, all land transactions are available directly on land records, whereas in Maharashtra, citizens still depend on legal search reports prepared by advocates to access full details.

To address this, Agarwal directed administrative changes and announced that a state-level initiative would soon be implemented. The objective is to ensure easy public access to land transaction records, reduce dependency on search reports, and prevent fraud in property dealings. He emphasized that transparency, speed, and coordination are essential for effective service delivery. The meeting also reviewed land-related issues, disaster management, pending infrastructure projects, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), the Chief Minister’s Agricultural Solar Scheme, rural industrial development, and land sale transactions. divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar presented updates on ongoing government schemes. District collectors, chief executive officers of zilla parishads, and senior officials were present at the meeting.