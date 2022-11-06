Concentrate while assimilating Dhammadesana

Aurangabad

“One should concentrate while assimilating the Dhammadesana (discourses) to know the meaning of the Buddha thoughts”, said Bhikhu Dr Indavans from Kushinara, Uttar Pradesh.

He was delivering a discourse at Nalanda Buddha Vihara in Ashoknagar, Masnatpur on the conclusion of Varshavas.

Bhikhu Indavans further said, one should not have greed and craving in mind and should be compassionate towards all living beings. One should not consider others inferior and should respect all. The Dhamma of Buddha teaches the way of living scientifically.

Former deputy mayor Raju Shinde, Shripad Shinde, Sham Jagdhane, Shrirang Sasane, Dnyaneshwar Khandare, Runjaji Gaikwad and others were present in large numbers.