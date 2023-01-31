Conference on importance of monitoring beyond ICU held

Aurangabad: Dozee, India’s first AI-based contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS) organised a doctors dialogue round table on the ‘Monitoring Beyond ICU’ topic in the city on Monday.

The conference brought seven leading medical practitioners and experts from across several specialisations coming together to share their valuable and multifaceted insights on why patient monitoring beyond ICUs is the need of the hour.

The experts unanimously agreed that RPM and EWS technology is the future of patient care and holds great potential to reduce morbidity and mortality rates. They also felt that this technology can help bridge the gap between primary and tertiary care by providing real-time data to doctors.

The expert panel of doctors included Dr Shrikant Shahstrabuddhe, Dr Sharad Birada, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Rahul Choudhary, Dr Neeraj Mahajan, Dr Sudhir Deshpande and others were present.