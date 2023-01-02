Conference on ‘Indian Women’s Contribution to Social Reform

Aurangabad: Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Center of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Arts College of Ekta Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (Bidkin) will jointly organise a national conference on ‘Contribution of Indian Women in Social Reform’ at Mahatma Phule Hall, January 3 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

Former MLC M M Shaikh will be the guest of honour while scholar Dr Wandana Sonalkar will deliver the keynote address.

Dr A G Khan and Dr Rajabhau Bahilume (Pune) will be the chief guests. Study centre director Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan, Principal Dr Nitin Aher and others will remain present for the event.

Dr Umesh Bagade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Principal Shaikh Samad, Dr Parvez Sheikh and others will grace the valedictory ceremony. Dr Archana Katkar, Coordinator Dr Milind Thokle and co-coordinator Savita Bahirat appealed to all to attend the event.