Conference on zero waste in metal processing in Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An awareness conference on “Sustainable and Circular Bharat: Towards Zero Waste in Metals Processing” will be organised at Hotel Safron, Jalna on April 28.

The conference will be jointly organised by Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Steel, Government of India, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) - CIRCULAR ECONOMY Campaign - 2023’, Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development & Design Centre, Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) and Steel Manufacturing Association of Maharashtra (SMAM). It is also supported by the GDC Tech Association and the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST). Besides this, visits to four steel plants at Jalna will be held on April 28 and two aluminum plants at Aurangabad on April 29.

“Jalna and Aurangabad Cluster units are also adopting zero waste discharge production processes contributing to the green metal manufacturing process’, said The SMAM president Yogesh Mandhani.

“The process to establish Secular Economic Parks is going on in five places in the state. It will definitely help the recycling industry”, said the principal secretary of industry department Harshdeep Kamble.