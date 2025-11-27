Confluence of imagination, story, diversity & emotions seen in Creative Choreography

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Creative Choreography competition literally mesmerised the audience. The imagination of the youth, innovation in the subjects, story-based choreography, diversity of music, beautiful blend of modern and traditional dances and thought-provoking messages all together made the festival more colourful.

A team painted the living miracle of the Ajanta caves through modern dance style. Artists dressed as Ajanta sculptures presented an interesting story. A couple who came to visit the caves were amazed, because before their eyes, those ancient idols of thousands of years came alive and started dancing.

Another team presented the social issue of women's insecurity very effectively through this dance. Taking the resolution of Navadurga, the students gave the message that 'women should assume the form of power themselves'.

Young artists effectively highlighted the issue of women's safety in today's society by referring to the atrocities committed by Draupadi in the Mahabharata. "Krishna came for Draupadi, but who for today's women?" This question made the entire hall think.

There was also Creative Choreography on the increasing enagagment of children in mobile phones and social media in the modern era and the issue of ‘Save the Girl’ in a heart-wrenching manner through dance, music and story.

A team presented each stage of the life of a soldier - sacrifice, bravery, pain, training, war, patriotism and final sacrifice - in a very artistic and emotional manner. The dance movements, war-like situation, intensity of music and sincerity in acting brought tears to the eyes of the audience.

One-act play name: Kayani

Young artists staged ‘Kayani’ one-act play in which the reality of how social bonds in rural society have gradually eroded is presented. The conflict between the ruling class in the village and the families who make their living on the moving settlements on the roads is effectively presented in this one-act play.

In another play, Urubhangam, the last incident of Duryodhana is shown. Knowing that no one can defeat Duryodhana, Krishna explains to Bhima what his weakness is through hints.