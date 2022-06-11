Confusion still persists for 11th Std admissions in city

Aurangabad, June 11:

There is still confusion about 11th standard admissions in the city as the Education Department has not made any official announcement about it yet.

The Education Department implements the admissions process in two modes depending upon the city’s status. The online admissions process is used for the cities which are in the top six to eight places in the State while the rest of the colleges have a traditional mode of admissions.

The Department implemented an online admission process for 11th class admission in the city till 2020 while it was excluded in 2021 due to Covid. The administration in junior colleges in rural areas is done offline.

There was a demand from city colleges representatives to have an offline admission process on the line of rural colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

This year, the online registration for the first part of the Centralised Admission Process of the 11th class has already begun while the second part will be allowed to fill after the declaration of the SSC result. However, the city was excluded from the online admission process.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the SSC result next week.

No letter about 11th admission process received yet

Students and parents are making admissions enquiries with the junior colleges in the city.

Talking to newsmen, Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable said that no letter had been received about the 11th standard admissions process for the city colleges.

This has created confusion about the admission process.

Registration started in some colleges

Some of the junior colleges in the city started registration for the admissions despite the fact that the Education Department is yet to issue any directives for it.

--Number of junior colleges in the city: 116

--Number of seats: 31,740