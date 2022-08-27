Congress activists to participate in Delhi's rally

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

As many as 200 activists from the city will be participating in the mega rally organised by Congress in Delhi, to voice against the hike in prices, on September 4, said the Aurangabad City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf.

A meeting in this regard was held today at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj. It may be noted that Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole has appealed to the party leaders and activists to participate in the rally in large numbers.

The city president of the Department of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Arun Shirsath, city president (Minorities) Athar Shaikh, Anis Patel, Akef Rizvi, Santosh Bhingare, Mudassir Ansari, Anita Bhandari, Saroj Jacob, Manju Lokhande, Salim Shaikh, Faiz Shaikh, Liyaqat Pathan, Dildar Khan Umakant Khotkar, Sunil Dongaonkar and others were present on this occasion.