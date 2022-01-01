Congress appoints new heads on district, city women units

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The Congress party has replaced presidents of both District and City Units. Anjali Ramakant Wadje has been appointed as president of Aurangabad City Women Congress Unit and Hema Patil has been appointed as president of Aurangabad District Women Congress Unit. They have replaced Seema Thorat and Surekha Pankade, who were heading the City and District Women Congress Units.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Savalakhe has been announced as president of the Pradesh Women Congress Unit and Seema Thorat has been appointed as executive president in the state body (Women's Unit). The names of other members of the state's executive body will be declared soon. The present general secretary Saroj Maslage Patil has been shifted as secretary, while Aurangabad's Mrunalini Deshpande has also been appointed as secretary in the above unit.

Meanwhile, an activist Ujwala Dutt has expressed her disappointment over the appointment of presidents of both units. She said, " Those who were hardly seen in Gandhi Bhavan secured the positions. They would be old activists, but where are they when the party is going through rough weather. We continued to work to strengthen the party. We will be meeting the MPCC chief Nana Patole in Mumbai on January 5 and drew his attention towards the injustice upon us."

It is learnt that all the disappointed women activists held a meeting in the afternoon. They decided to go to Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Seema Thorat, Rekha Raut, Saroj Jacob, Deepali Misal, Anita Bhandare, Suhasini Ghorpade and others. All of them expressed displeasure and claimed that if the appointment of a specific community is being made on important posts then OBC, SC, Muslim and Christian women activists are left for just gathering and bringing people and performing petty jobs or what?