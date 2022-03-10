Congress appoints three block presidents

Published: March 10, 2022

Congress appoints three block presidents

Aurangabad, March 10:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole has appointed three dedicated Congressmen as block presidents recently.

The letter duly signed by the organising general secretary Devanand Pawar stated that Syed Hameed has been appointed as president of Shahgunj Block Congress Committee (BCC); Iqbalsingh Gill as president of Gulmandi BCC and Kiran Patil as president of Cidco BCC.

The city congress committee president Hisham Osmani has confirmed about the development, stated the press release.

