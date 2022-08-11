Congress' ‘Azadi Gaurav Padyatra’ cynosure of all eyes

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Congress’ Azadi Gaurav Padyatra, which was taken out in the city on Thursday was the cynosure of all eyes. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole led the procession.

The participation of youths and Muslim women was significant in this Padayatra which was taken from Gandhi’s statue in Shahaganj to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Kranti Chowk.

The participants were carrying tricolour flags, and shouting patriotic slogans during the procession. It reached Kranti Chowk via Sarafa, City Chowk, Machili Khadak, Gulmandi, Tilakpath, Paithangate, Sillekhana Chowk.

Firecrackers were also let off at various places on the way to the procession. Nana Patole himself walked from Gandhi statue to City Chowk. The procession was to begin at 9.30 am but it commenced actually at 1.30 pm.

President of City Committee (SC Cell) Dr Arun Shirsat, Deepali Misal, Manju Lokhande, Anita Bhandari, Sachin Lokhande, State Congress Secretary (Women’s Cell)-Saroj Masalge-Patil, City Women Wing president adv Anjali Vadje-Patil, District President Hema Patil and others raised the slogans.

City Congress President Yusuf Shaikh, former minister Anil Patel, State unit General Secretary Dr Zafar Khan, Dr Jitendra Dehade, Dr Pawan Dongre, Baburao Pawar, Ravindra Kale, Yusuf Mukati, Suresh Tak, Mohit Jadhav, Jitendra Sancheti, Mahendra Ramandwal, adv Iqbal Singh Gill, Harcharan Singh Gulati and others were present.

Mohd Shabbir attired like Gandhi

Mohammad Shabbir attired like 'Gandhi' during the padyatra and was attracting everyone's attention. “I have visited countries like Dubai and Kuwait, but there is no country like India. Satyamev Jayate,” he said while talking to reporters.